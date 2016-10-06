Is this the ‘most interesting street in Charlotte?’

Central Avenue is home to a multi-ethnic collection of shops, restaurants and residents, and the Civic by Design series is holding a meeting there next week to talk about what makes the area special in Charlotte.
Civic by Design, a free, monthly forum produced by architect and urban planner Tom Low, is meeting at the Light Factory, at 1817 Central Avenue, next Tuesday. The meeting is scheduled to start at 5:30 p.m., and it’s open to the public (free parking too).
After an introduction and tour of the Midwood International Center, Charlotte historian Tom Hanchett will discuss the past and fast-changing present of what the forum dubs “the most interesting street in Charlotte.”
“How does its jumbled geography jibe with urban theorist Jane Jacobs’ observations on the vitality of cities?” is one of the questions the forum will address.
Here’s the agenda for the evening:
1. Tour of the Midwood International Cultural Center.
2. Learn the history of the Central Avenue and in what ways it is historic.
3. Hear and experience the fast-changing multi-ethnic landscape.
4. Discuss how these urban vitalities are essential to Charlotte.
