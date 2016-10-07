Demolition in progress on Pepsi Bottling building

Lennar Multifamily isn’t wasting any time on the Pepsi Bottling site they plan to transform into a new, mixed-use development on South Boulevard: Demolition is underway.
Lennar, which bought the site for $17.85 million in a deal that closed last month, plans to build 432 apartments and 26,500 square feet of shops and restaurants. The main building will be six stories, and would include a parking deck with about 800 spaces. The site is adjacent to the New Bern light rail stop.
There development will include five ground-floor retail spaces and direct access to the Rail Trail pedestrian path along the Blue Line.
Demolition permits filed with the city show the cost of taking the building down total $360,000. The Pepsi bottling plant on the site was built in 1938. The company has relocated its production to a new facility in Harrisburg.
The Pepsi site is just the latest in South End’s boom, where there are about 1,950 apartments under construction or in the planning stage nearby, including apartment projects at the former Sedgefield Shopping Center site, at South Boulevard and Poindexter Drive, on Dunavant Street and on Tremont Avenue.
