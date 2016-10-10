More apartments coming to North Davidson Street

Hundreds of new apartments are planned for a three-acre site on North Davidson Street, just north of uptown Charlotte.
Ohio-based developer Miller-Valentine Group has filed a petition with the city to rezone the site, bounded by North Davidson, East 21 st and East 22nd streets. That’s adjacent to Cordelia Park and new businesses Abari Game Bar and Joe’s Doughs, and one block from the Blue Line light rail extension that’s set to open next year.
The development, located in the Optimist Park neighborhood, will include about 275 apartments and 3,500 square feet of ground-floor retail space along North Davidson.
“With its easy access to mass transit and close proximity to uptown Charlotte and NoDa, our planned Optimist Park community will offer residents connectivity and the irreplaceable amenity of Cordelia Park’s 21 acres of green space next door with access to the Little Sugar Creek Greenway,” said Charles Rulick, vice president of conventional multifamily development for Miller-Valentine Group, in a statement.
Charlotte City Council will hold a hearing on the rezoning request in late 2016 or early 2017. The community hasn’t been named yet, but Miller-Valentine Group said planned amenities include a saltwater pool, clubhouse and courtyard. The company kicked off construction earlier this year on another Charlotte-area apartment community, the 280-unit Beckett Farms in Fort Mill.
More than 1,900 new apartments are already planned or under construction along the Blue Line extension north of uptown. Many are near the Miller-Valentine Group building, near the Parkwood station scheduled to open in August 2017. Nearby developments include 335 apartments from Ohio-based NRP Group at Parkwood Avenue and North Brevard Street (catty-corner to the Miller-Valentine Group site) and a 48-unit apartment complex called 300 Optimist Park, at Parkwood Avenue and 17th Street by Charlotte-based infill developer Beauxwright.
White Point Partners and Atlanta-based Paces Properties are also planning to convert the defunct Highland Park mill on North Brevard Street at 16th Street into space for loft offices, restaurants and a food hall offering gourmet food from local vendors, to be called Tompkins Hall.
Ely Portillo: 704-358-5041, @ESPortillo
Comments