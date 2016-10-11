Ardrey Kell self-storage plans to open in summer 2017

A new self-storage facility next to Ardrey Kell High School plans to wrap up construction in summer 2017, the developers said Tuesday.
The multi-story facility will include over 1,000 units, including wine storage, and will be operated by Extra Space Storage. Columbia, S.C.-based Taylor/Theus Holdings, Inc. is the developer, and says the facility will provide more storage options to “a high-income, undersupplied area” of the city.
The 135,000 square-foot, climate-controlled facility will be at the corner of Ardrey Kell and Community House roads. Charlotte City Council approved the developer’s rezoning request for the 5.6-acre site, currently vacant and wooded, in July, and the project is currently in permitting.
Charlotte is in the midst of a boom in self-storage units, as developers race to meet rising demand from the growing number of apartment-dwellers and the city’s growing population. New deals are under construction in and around uptown, as well as several sites farther from the city center.
City Council initially turned down the developers’ request to rezone the site in December, after neighbors protested they were concerned about traffic and the development’s proximity to the high school. The developers refiled somewhat different plans after the vote and won approval.
