More new retail space on South Church Street hitting the market

As uptown continues to grow more dense, owners are looking to turn empty ground floor space into more shops and restaurants. Another such spot is going up for lease: 230 South Church Street across from the new Kimpton Hotel and 300 South Tryon office tower.
The building is also across from the new linear park that will run along Third Street, connecting Romare Bearden Park and South Tryon Street. Adam Williams of Legacy Real Estate Advisors is marketing 6,568 worth of space at the corner of Church and Third streets. Two spaces are available, totaling nearly 3,000 and 3,600 square feet each.
The 300 South Tryon tower and Kimpton hotel (which will include a coffee shop, rooftop bar and full-service Italian restaurant) aren’t the only developments underway nearby. Ink & Ivy a new restaurant with outside deck space across the street at Packard Place, and a block away, the Ascent apartment tower is under construction as well.
And down the street, Rhino Market is opening its first uptown location in the 400 South Tryon Street office tower, another space marketed by Williams.
Ely Portillo: 704-358-5041, @ESPortillo
Comments