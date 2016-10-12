Pfeiffer University moving from Park Road location – but not far

Pfeiffer University said Wednesday that it’s relocating from its longtime Park Road location to a building across the street.
The university has been at 4701 Park Road since 1996. The school is selling its Park Road building to real estate developers, who plan to redevelop the 5-acre college parcel into a six-story building. Charlotte City Council recently approved a plan to build 360 apartments and 17,000 square feet of shops, restaurants and offices in a six-story building. The sale is expected to close in spring 2017.
Pfeiffer is leasing 26,440 square feet on three floors of the Park Seneca building at 1515 Mockingbird Lane, just north of the current site. Grubb Properties owns the Park Seneca building.
Pfeiffer will have exterior signage on the building, and Grubb is building a new entrance roadway from Mockingbird Lane to the building that will be called Pfeffier Way.
“With the sale of our Park Road campus, Pfeiffer University seized an opportunity to remain part of a dynamic and growing neighborhood that has been vital to our success in Charlotte,” said Colleen Perry Keith, the school’s president. “The timing of the move to the Park Seneca allows for completion of the spring 2017 semester and an immediate and seamless transition to the start of traditional and online summer classes in new space.”
Little Diversified Architectural Consulting will lead the redesign and renovation of the new office space, which will include classrooms, library space, a marriage and family therapy clinic and administrative offices.
“The ability to move to a state-of- the-art facility allows Pfeiffer to improve a key institutional facility as well as invest in technology that not only enhances classroom and online teaching and learning but also prepares students for leadership in today’s most innovative and forward-moving industries,” said Keith. “We’re confident that it also will raise Pfeiffer’s visibility among current and prospective students and faculty members, and potential strategic partners.”
