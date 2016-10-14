Huge River District and controversial Sharon Lane project up for hearings Monday

Two projects that have drawn a lot of public interest are up for hearings before Charlotte City Council on Monday: The huge River District development and a proposal to build townhouses on Sharon Lane.
A dense new apartment development in SouthPark is also up for discussion. City Council holds zoning meetings on the third Monday of every month, when council members hear arguments about proposed new developments and vote on which they’ll allow. It’s the main chance for opponents to voice their concerns about new projects.
Here’s what’s on the agenda for Monday (meetings are at 5:30 at the Government Center uptown):
▪ The River District: The largest master-planned new development in Charlotte since Ballantyne is scheduled to have its public hearing. The plan, by developers Lincoln Harris and Crescent Communities, covers nearly 1,400 acres between Charlotte Douglas International Airport and the Catawba River.
The land is mostly vacant and forested now. The developers are planning to build 2,500 apartments and single-family houses, 1,000 hotel rooms, 500,000 square feet of shops and restaurants and eight million square feet of office space. About 552 acres of the total space would be left open, especially around streams. Full build-out will likely take decades, and will transform the largest undeveloped chunk of Mecklenburg County. You can find more information at http://www.riverdistrictinfo.com/.
▪ Townhouses on Sharon Lane: A plan by Simonini Saratoga Foxcroft LLC to build 31 townhouses on a 6.3-acre site on Sharon Lane near Providence Road has drawn opposition from neighbors worried about increased density and hurting the value of adjoining properties. They’re concerned the development would be detrimental to the area and would damage the single-family character of the neighborhood. The site is currently zoned for single-family houses.
Staff is recommending City Council approve the development. Neighbors will get their chance to address council Monday night.
▪ SouthPark apartments: SouthPark is seeing a huge increase in density, with 2,400 new apartments in the pipeline, and a project by ZOM Development is the next step. The company is seeking to rezone 2.7 acres on Barclay Downs at Carnegie Boulevard from office to mixed-use development. The plan would replace an aging office building with up to 266 residential units and 15,000 square feet of retail.
City Council will hold a hearing on the plan Monday and vote next month.
