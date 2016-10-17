One fewer tower crane is on Charlotte’s skyline

As one of the most visible symbols of construction and development, tower cranes can attract a lot of attention when they pop up on a new construction site. But when they’re finished, they’re often disassembled quietly, with little fanfare.
The tower crane at 500 East Morehead, a seven-story office tower, has been removed. The building is nearing completion – construction crews have finished vertical construction and are working on the facade and interiors – and is on track for a Feburary 2017 opening.
The building was developed by Beacon Properties on a speculative basis. Signed tenants so far include energy infrastructure firm CB&I, which is taking two floors.
So, there’s one fewer tower crane as the city’s skyline continues to grow. But don’t fret: It looks like the base for a second tower crane was poured recently at The Lincoln apartments under construction at Kenilworth Avenue and Morehead Street.
