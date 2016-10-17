Pizza, shops and self-storage planned for University City area

A mixed-use project that would feature a new Hawthorne’s Pizza location, a self-storage facility and additional shops and restaurants is planned for the intersection of East W.T. Harris Boulevard and Rocky River Road in northeast Charlotte.
The developers recently filed a request to rezone the site, which is mostly vacant. The plan, which covers about 6.6 acres, would allow for up to eight buildings, including a 100,000 square-foot, climate-controlled self-storage facility, office space and several restaurants.
Michael Adams, the owner of Hawthorne’s Pizza, said the site is attractive because the surrounding areas don’t have enough retail shops and restaurants to serve the neighborhoods. Doing the project in partnership with a self-storage facility helps make the deal work financially, said Adams. The site is under contract.
“It didn’t necessarily work financially as a Hawthorne’s only,” said Adams. It’s the third such deal Adams and his investment partners have put together. They’re also building a mixed-use, self-storage building on Hawthorne Lane in Plaza Midwood, off Central Avenue, as well as a similar facility at Nations Ford and Tyvola roads.
Adams said the Rocky River Road facility will start with Hawthorne’s and the self-storage facility, and will look for “good quality tenants” to fill other spaces. That could include a coffee shop, breakfast restaurant or other shops that would complement the tenant mix.
“Hawthorne’s and the self-storage will help get it off the ground,” he said.
Charlotte City Council will hold a hearing on the rezoning plan and vote in the coming months.
Ely Portillo: 704-358-5041, @ESPortillo
