Approved for Tryon Street: 685 new apartments

Charlotte City Council voted Monday night to approve a pair of apartment developments on North Tryon and South Tryon streets that will bring a total of 685 new apartments to the city’s booming market.
Here’s a quick look at the two apartments that were approved Monday:
▪ North Tryon Street: Trevi Partners, affiliated with Alabama-based Southland Capital Realty Group, plans to build up to 275 apartments at Wednesbury Boulevard, north of I-485, on a nearly 16-acre site. The apartments would be constructed in up to eight separate buildings. The site is currently vacant.
▪ South Tryon Street: In Steele Creek, MPV Properties is planning to build a large apartment development on 41 acres. The site is located on South Tryon Street, near Steele Creek Road and Walker Branch Drive, and the development will total up to 410 apartments. The land, behind the Rivergate shopping center, is also currently vacant.
