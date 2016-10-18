Charlotte apartment community offering free craft beer delivery to lure renters

The Julien, a new apartment building on Commonwealth Avenue, is offering residents a different sort of amenity: A month of free craft beer delivery.
Levine Properties, the building’s owner and developer, said Tuesday that it’s partnering with Charlotte-based BrewPublik to offer residents a one-month trial of the service. The 105-unit Julien started leasing in May and is 93 percent occupied, Levine said.
The deal is a first for both companies, and an arrangement they hope is mutually beneficial. BrewPublik sees a chance to move into the booming apartment market in Charlotte, and The Julien gets a unique amenity to offer residents in an increasingly crowded marketplace where apartment buildings are one-upping each other with everything from pet spas to dedicated massage rooms to entice residents.
“Apartment communities provide BrewPublik with the opportunity to reach a large number of potential customers, all under one roof,” said Jill Koskosky, chief marketing officer at BrewPublik, in a statement.
Daniel Levine, president of Levine Properties, said the apartment building’s location near booming Plaza Midwood makes the deal especially attractive.
“Such a cool property deserves a memorable resident welcome gift so the BrewPublik membership from property management seemed perfect,” said Levine.
BrewPublik delivers a curated selection of beers weekly, based on a subscriber’s preferences and a “beergorithm.” A 12-beer monthly subscription costs $35, and a 24-beer subscription costs $60.
Julien residents who aren’t old enough to drink or aren’t interested in craft beer can transfer their free trial month to a friend or receive a grocery store gift card instead.
Ely Portillo: 704-358-5041, @ESPortillo
Comments