Coming to South End: More townhouses

While the surge of new apartments in South End doesn’t show any signs of letting up, developers are also looking for ways to attract people more interested in buying than renting.
A rezoning plan filed recently with the city of Charlotte shows that more townhouses are coming to the area. Barringer Capital is seeking to rezone 0.74 acres on West Tremont Avenue from industrial to residential use. The company would build 19 townhouses on the site, currently occupied by industrial buildings.
The rezoning plan shows the townhouses in two rows, accessed off West Tremont and bisected by a woonerf, a Dutch term for a shared street with features to slow automobile traffic.
The site is catty-corner to Helix, a townhouse development underway on Doggett Street. That 29-townhouse development, with units starting in the high-$300,000 range, is sold out. Other South End townhouse developments, such as Lumina and SouthPoint, have also done well and sold briskly.
Barringer Capital is affiliated with Charlotte-based Barringer and Smith Properties, which has specialized in buying, renovating and reselling houses. The company is also developing Westminster Park, a six-house residential development off Sharon Road near Queens Road.
Charlotte City Council will hear the rezoning request and vote on it in the coming months.
