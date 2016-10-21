SouthPark buildings inked some big office leases this week

Companies signed several major office leases this week at SouthPark office buildings, totaling more than 122,000 square feet.
Here’s a summary of who leased where:
▪ At Piedmont Town Center in SouthPark, Shurtape Technologies signed a renewal for 1,265 square feet at Two Piedmont Town Center. PNC Bank signed a 30,983 square-foot renewal and a 9,740 square foot expansion at One Piedmont Town Center.
“Piedmont Town Center remains a top choice for tenants seeking high quality office space, which is evident by these lease renewals and expansion,” said Campbell Walker, of Lincoln Harris, who represented the landlord. “It’s prime location on Fairview Road and ‘live, work, play’ environment offer exactly what today’s tenants are seeking.”
▪ Windstream Communications renewed its 63,889 square-foot lease at Three Morrocroft Centre. Campbell Walker represented Windstream in the transaction.
“Windstream Communications has enjoyed their best-in- class space and prime location at Three Morrocroft Centre, and is looking forward to remaining in their current space,” Walker said.
▪ At brand new Capitol Towers, Robert W. Baird & Co. leased 12,435 square feet, represented by Brian White and Chase Monroe of JLL. The lease is in the recently opened South Tower of the two-building development. The second tower is still under construction.
“Capitol Towers is an ideal property for tenants seeking office space in the heart of SouthPark,” said Walker, who represented the landlord. “We have experienced tremendous success with Phase I, and we anticipate Phase II will be equally in demand.”
Ely Portillo: 704-358-5041, @ESPortillo
