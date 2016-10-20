Former Charlotte K-Mart gets a second act: Creative office space

A former K-Mart superstore on Sardis Road North is being redeveloped as office space targeting creative users such as tech firms.
JLL is marketing the building, called INQ @ 2401, for preleasing now. The building totals 165,000 square feet and has new building systems such as HVAC and a roof.
In marketing materials, JLL says the building will be “a destination office option that lends itself to a unique tenant environment.”
The building is currently in shell condition, and it will feature high ceilings, common areas and flexibility for tenant build-outs. The building also features eight parking spaces per 1,000 square feet, a ratio that’s well above the market average and reflects the building’s past as a big-box store.
INQ @ 2401 is the second recently announced creative re-use of a former K-Mart store. Last week, the Movement Foundation announced it’s opening a charter school for low-income students at a shuttered K-Mart on Freedom Drive in West Charlotte.
