Charleston steakhouse opening location in SouthPark

A Charleston-based steakhouse plans to open a Charlotte location next spring in the Sharon Square mixed-use development.
Oak Steakhouse has leased a 5,219 square-foot location at Sharon Square, developed by Pappas Properties and Allen Tate Company. The restaurant will be in the SunTrust building, fronting Sharon Road. The development includes a Whole Foods, other shops and restaurants and the Solis Sharon Square apartments.
“Oak is exactly what we had envisioned for the SunTrust building,” said Brian Roth, vice president of marketing for Pappas, in a statement. The developers held the spot open for a long time, looking for the right tenant. Sharon Square’s retail space is now more than 90 percent leased, and a two-story Starbucks location should begin construction soon.
“Their inspired contemporary dishes and steakhouse classics served in a refined environment should be very attractive to both SouthPark and the Charlotte area as a whole,” said Roth.
Oak will serve “classic steak entrees and inspired contemporary dishes,” along with a large wine list and cocktails. The restaurant will serve wet- and dry-aged steaks, and will include outdoor dining.
Bill Diehl of Diehl Properties represented Oak, and Roth marketed the property for Pappas. The restaurant is expected to open in mid-March.
Oak is operated by The Indigo Road hospitality group, which also has upscale restaurants in Atlanta and Columbia. The company recently opened O-Ku, a sushi restaurant, in South End.
