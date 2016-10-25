Townhouses proposed for south Charlotte

A little corner of south Charlotte could be getting a bit denser, with the addition of townhouses on what are now single-family lots.
CW Development recently filed plans to rezone 4.1 acres on Old Providence Road, near Old Providence Lane. The site, which currently accommodates two houses, would be used to build up to 20 townhouses under the rezoning plan.
The townhouses would be constructed in five buildings up to three stories tall, with a private road running through the site, according to preliminary plans filed with the city. Each townhouse would have a two-car garage. The rear portion of the site would be kept as a “tree save” area.
Charlotte City Council will hold a hearing on the proposed rezoning and vote in the coming months. CW Development is affiliated with Campus Works, a development firm based in Indian Trail that has mostly focused on student housing.
Ely Portillo: 704-358-5041, @ESPortillo
