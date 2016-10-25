Special zoning meeting called for mega-development

Charlotte City Council will hold a special meeting next Monday to consider the rezoning plan from Lincoln Harris and Crescent Communities to build an enormous new development west of the city’s airport.
The special meeting follows the first City Council hearing on the so-called River District development earlier this month. At that hearing, some City Council members voiced concerns about the nearly 1,400-acre size of the planned development, which would transform a largely wooded and vacant area between Charlotte Douglas International Airport and the Catawba River into millions of square feet of office space, shops, restaurants, houses and apartments.
The meeting is scheduled for noon, Oct. 31, in room 267 of the uptown Government Center. It’s unusual for a special meeting to be called for a single rezoning request.
At the Oct. 17 hearing, some City Council members worried that the development is too large to consider promptly and vote on at next month’s zoning hearing. The development, which would take decades to build out, would require infrastructure to handle an estimated 120,000 daily vehicle trips, 23 miles of water main, 19 miles of sewer main, treatment for 1.9 million gallons per day of wastewater, 30 new police officers and support staff to patrol the area and school facilities for just over 3,000 new students.
When it’s complete, the River District will include:
8 Million
Square feet of office space
500,000
Square feet of shops and restaurants
1,000
Hotel rooms
2,350
Apartments
600
Attached houses or townhouses
1,700
Single-family detached houses
200
Retirement units
Ely Portillo: 704-358-5041, @ESPortillo
Comments