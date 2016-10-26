Three real estate projects started demolition this month

Sometimes it seems like nothing’s happening at a site for a long time after a new real estate development is announced, and then, all of a sudden, the building you’re used to seeing is gone next time you drive past.
That’s the case with three projects in Charlotte that have been a long time coming and have all recently started demolishing, grading and preparing their sites for construction this month. They’re all projects that have been in the works for a long time, and they’re all moving now.
Here’s a quick look at some of the new construction you’ll see if you havent driven through uptown and it’s surrounding neighborhoods for a while:
▪ Tryon Place: At the corner of Stonewall and South Tryon streets, the former Goodyear tire store was one of the last remaining vestiges of uptown before the latest boom. Crescent Communities plans to redevelop the site as Tryon Place, a mixed-use project centered around a new office tower. It’s directly across from the former Charlotte Observer site, which Lincoln Harris and Goldman Sachs are redeveloping as a mixed-use development with at least one major office tower.
Earlier this month, Crescent started demolishing the former auto shop, and said it will start site and utility work in January. The office tower is expected to be complete in 2019, and it will include ground-floor restaurants and shops.
▪ Pepsi Bottling site: On South Boulevard, Lennar started demolition this month on the former Pepsi Bottling building. The company plans to build 432 apartments and 26,500 square feet of shops and restaurants, along with about 800 parking spaces.
▪ West Morehead: CitiSculpt is building a 64,000 square-foot office building at 1213 West Morehead, just outside the I-277 loop. The firm recently started demolition, and the office building should be complete in 12 to 15 months, CitiSculpt managing partner Lindsey McAlpine said.
And don’t expect the demolition to stop anytime soon – city permits show Dimensional Fund Advisors is preparing to start tearing down the former Common Market site in South End for its new regional headquarters.
