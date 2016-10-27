Coming to Providence Road: New upscale apartments

Charlotte-based Northwood Ravin has kicked off construction on its newest apartments in Charlotte: Providence Row, an upscale development located near the Providence and Fairview intersection.
The site is part of the 407-unit Pinehurst on Providence apartment community. Northwood Ravin is demolishing 152 of the Pinehurst units to make way for the new Providence Row development. The other 255 units at Pinehurst on Providence will remain, and have been renovated with new exteriors, stainless steel appliances, hardwood-style floors and new paint schemes.
Providence Row will total 326 new apartments, including one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Northwood Ravin said the site is zoned for a taller development, but the company will limit the building to four stories. Providence Row is designed around a central courtyard.
The first units at Providence Row should be ready for tenants in mid-2018. The building will include a 20,000 square-foot “resort-style club,” featuring a wine room with bottle storage lockers for residents, a gym, sauna, steam room, private massage room, billiards, a golf simulator and an outdoor patio overlooking the courtyard.
The courtyard will include a natural stream, a saltwater pool, outdoor kitchen and lounge, a yard for games, covered cabanas and a fire pit.
Rents will run from $1,300 for a one-bedroom unit to $3,000 for a premium three bedroom unit, according to Northwood Ravin’s estimates.
“Our team worked really hard to design a community that combined the residential architecture you see in Charlotte’s most established neighborhoods along Providence Road with well thought-out floor plans, stylish finishes, and a host of amenities, particularly the central courtyard, that are unlike anything else in Charlotte,” said Michael Gribble, senior development manager of Northwood Ravin, in a statement. The area is set to grow more, with a proposed mixed-use development next door and the Fresh Market’s expansion across Providence.
Northwood Ravin is busy in Charlotte these days: In addition to Providence Row, the company is developing the Village at Commonwealth on Commonwealth Avenue, and plans to start work on a high-rise, mixed-use development on Stonewall Street in uptown by the end of the year. The company is starting work on phase two of its Commonwealth development in the first part of 2017.
Other features inside apartments at Providence Row will include iPhone compatible thermostats residents can program, high-efficiency windows and lighting, balconies, rain shower heads, pendant lighting, white Carrera marble countertops, stainless steel Energy Star-rated appliances and electronic entry locks for the doors.
