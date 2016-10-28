Demolition underway for new grocery store on South Boulevard

Crews are tearing down the former Radio Center apartments on South Boulevard to make way for a new, discount European grocer.
Lidl, a German grocer that’s similar to Aldi, is preparing to build a store on the site. The company is also planning stores in Mooresville, on Monroe Road, in Lake Norman and in the Indian Land area.
Lidl bought the 4.3-acre site in a deal that closed in January, for $4.9 million. Radio Center dates to 1953, and has housed a variety of businesses and apartments throughout its life.
South Boulevard is, of course, still seeing a major boom along the light rail line. Near the Lidl site, Marsh Properties is building a new Harris Teeter and apartments in the first phase of its Sedgefield Shopping Center redevelopment and Lennar is completing the demolition of the Pepsi Bottling plant to make way for more apartments.
If you want to read about the history and residents displaced at Radio Center, check out this piece from February.
