Uptown’s newest office tower is getting ready to make its debut

0:37 New migrants to Charlotte more likely to rent Pause

3:16 HB2: A timeline for North Carolina’s controversial law

1:00 Wegmans may add grocery stores in Chapel Hill, Cary, Raleigh

3:16 HB2: A timeline for North Carolina’s controversial law

2:02 Co-founder of PayPal calls bathroom debate 'distraction from our real problems'

5:49 Fayetteville police rescue woman and child from car trapped in flood waters live on Facebook

1:54 Know the signs of heat stress and exhaustion in pets

0:59 Police confrontation with protesters at Interstate 277

1:54 Former NHL star Ulf Samuelsson on his new role as head coach for the Charlotte Checkers