New spec office space is coming to South End

Stiles said Monday that it plans to develop a new office building on Summit Avenue in South End, adding more space to an area that’s seeing a growing influx of offices.
The 64,000 square-foot, three-story office building will be located at 300 West Summit Ave., walking distance from the Blue Line light rail.
“Besides its outstanding location, 300 West Summit’s thoughtful architectural design and amenities blend seamlessly into South End’s young and energetic atmosphere,” said David Lee, Stiles Senior Vice President of Real Estate.
Vertical construction on the site is slated to start in March 2017, with completion scheduled for the first quarter of 2018. JLL is marketing the space, which doesn't have a tenant signed yet.
“South End’s walkability, access to transportation, and luxury residential living create the quintessential urban experience for today’s office user,” said JLL’s Charley Leavitt. He said the company is currently in discussions with several possible tenants.
Florida-based Stiles has been active in the market since 2012, and has developed Publix Super Market-centered developments.
South End has seen a massive influx of thousands of new apartments in the last decade. Now, more offices are following, with Dimensional Fund Advisors building an eight-story office building on the former Food Truck Friday and Common Market site. A five-story office building with retail on the ground floor, 1616 Center on Camden Road, opened recently and is fully leased.
