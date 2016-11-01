Construction underway on denser Elizabeth infill development

A group of “duets” and “triets” in Elizabeth has broken ground in Elizabeth, the latest infill development that’s making the area denser.
The 18 houses by Grandfather homes will range from 2,450 square feet to 2,800 square feet, with listed prices starting at $659,000 and going up to $749,000. They’re duplexes and triplexes, arranged around a private drive.
The private drive will be a “woonerf,” a traffic-calming concept from the Netherlands. The drive will be constructed from permeable pavers that will emphasize that the road is a shared space (the term means “living street”), encouraging people to drive slower.
“After much dialogue with the City, we have approved land development plans and commenced construction on this distinctive project. It was a delicate process with our engineer and architect working diligently to design and implement these new concepts,” said Matt Ewers, president of Grandfather Homes. “We collaborated so that both the horizontal and vertical construction complement each other to enhance neighborhood livability. We want future homeowners to know that we are committed to creating a true village where relationality and community are of utmost importance.”
You can find more information online at http://towersatmattierose.com/. Bryan Mermans with Mermans Architecture & Design is the architect on the project.
