Jeld-Wen to expand in Charlotte, add 200 jobs

Door and window manufacturer Jeld-Wen said Friday that it’s building a new corporate campus in southwest Charlotte and adding 200 jobs as it expands its headquarters.
The company didn’t say exactly where its new headquarters and training facility will be located. Jeld-Wen’s offices are currently in the Ally Center building uptown on South Church Street. The Charlotte-based company will be more than doubling its local presence with the expansion.
Jeld-Wen will receive $2.4 million worth of state job incentives grants tied to meeting hiring goals, as well as an unspecified amount of local matching incentives from Mecklenburg County and the city of Charlotte. The company said it will hire administrative, management and other support staff in Charlotte, with average annual compensation of $75,000 and a total payroll of around $15 million.
Jeld-Wen will add jobs over the next five years. The company said it will build a new headquarters building, but the location and total cost of the building weren’t disclosed.
“Jeld-Wen is investing in Charlotte because this vibrant city has so much to offer in the way of talent and amenities,” said Mark Beck, chief executive officer, in a statement. “We appreciate the support provided through the Job Development Investment Grant (incentives) and look forward to strengthening our connection with this great community.”
The privately held company has filed paperwork to go public with an offering of stock. But the company is also said to be exploring a sale of itself, according to reports in the Wall Street Journal.
“North Carolina’s outstanding business climate continues to attract new jobs and investment from global companies looking to sharpen their competitive edge,” said Gov. Pat McCrory, in a statement.
Founded in 1960, Jeld-Wen has a total global workforce of about 20,000, including 400 in North Carolina.
Ely Portillo: 704-358-5041, @ESPortillo
Comments