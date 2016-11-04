Jeld-Wen to expand in Charlotte, add 200 jobs

0:37 New migrants to Charlotte more likely to rent Pause

2:26 Tour of the new 300 South Tryon project

0:33 'No rhyme or reason' for spike in thefts from Carolinas gun stores

0:48 Congressman John Lewis leads Charlotte voters to the polls

2:50 Obama criticizes NC's Richard Burr for mimicking Trump rhetoric

1:46 Obama assures 'there are no politics' in recovering from hurricane

1:40 Mallard Creek BBQ

3:36 Son Rae Carruth once wanted dead is making progress in physical therapy

1:53 Who's left Panthers QB Cam Newton starstruck?