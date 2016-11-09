Recover from the election with these construction camera time lapses

No matter your politics, it’s been a long, long election season.
So long, in fact, that office towers which were literally nothing when the candidates started are now topped out and getting ready for their first tenants. Take 615 South College, the 19-story office tower by Portman Holdings next to the Westin hotel. In September 2015, when New York Times headlines read “Donald Trump is Not Going Anywhere” and “More Republicans See Donald Trump as a Winner, Poll Finds.”
At that time, 615 South College was still the top of the Westin’s parking garage. The developers are holding a tour Friday of the building, which opens early next year, to mark its topping out.
A few blocks away, 300 South Tryon Street was still a 45-foot-deep hole. And 500 East Morehead was still an old office building in Dilworth, where crews barley even started demolition.
So, if you need a post-election palate cleanser, check out these three time-lapses. Each is a construction camera of a new Charlotte office tower, and all three – 500 East Morehead, 615 South College and 300 South Tryon – are set to open next year (Links below).
Which is your favorite? Let me know.
Ely Portillo: 704-358-5041, @ESPortillo
Comments