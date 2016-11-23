Snyder’s-Lance picks Charlotte for 130-job expansion

Snack food-maker Snyder’s-Lance is planning to expand its Charlotte manufacturing operations and add a “new brand” to its local production, according to a Charlotte City Council agenda for next week.
City Council will consider on Monday whether to approve about $631,000 worth of incentives for the Charlotte-based company, a step likely to get the go-ahead. Mecklenburg County is also offering just over $1 million worth of incentives to the company, and the state is offering $230,000, including community college training funds.
Snyder’s-Lance will invest $38 million in its local facilities, and will create 130 new jobs over the next five years. Those jobs will have an average wage of $45,000, according to the agenda.
Thirty of those new employees will work at Snyder’s-Lance’s offices in Ballantyne, bringing the company’s headquarters count to 310 workers. The other 100 will work at the expanded production facilities on South Boulevard, in positions including engineers, mechanics, sanitation, warehouse and machine operators.
The company currently employs 900 workers at its South Boulevard plant, and has agreed to retain them through the five-year term of the incentives grant.
Charlotte beat out Stockton, California, and Columbus, Ga., for the expansion, according to the City Council agenda. A representatives from the N.C. Department of Commerce couldn’t immediately be reached for more information.
A Sndyer’s-Lance spokesman declined to provide further details.
In the description of the project, City Council’s agenda says “growth created by recent brand acquisition is requiring the expansion of manufacturing facilities and the modernizing of production machinery and equipment.”
Since the 2010 merger that created the combined firm, Snyder’s-Lance has acquired several other food companies, including Diamond Foods (maker of Kettle potato chips, Pop Secret bagged popcorn and several nut brands) and Metcalfe’s Skinny Limited, a British maker of healthy snacks.
Ely Portillo: 704-358-5041, @ESPortillo
Comments