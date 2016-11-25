Hundreds of new apartments get the go-ahead in University City

Charlotte City Council on Monday approved a plan to build 332 new student apartments in University City, a proposal nearby residents and city staff had expressed concerns about last month because of the influx of density to the area.
Atlanta-based developer Haven Campus Communities will build the new apartments on 6.8 acres, at a site on University City Boulevard between Suther Road and John Kirk Drive. That’s across from UNC-Charlotte and near several other student housing complexes.
The final number of apartments was decreased by 17 from an earlier proposal that would have allowed 349 units.
City Council voted unanimously in favor of the rezoning request. City staff opposed the proposal, which they pointed out was more than twice as dense as recommendations suggested in the city’s non-binding University City Area Plan. The building’s largely undifferentiated 870-foot length was also a point of concern.
“It’s been a long-fought petition,” said Greg Phipps, the council member who represents the area. “It fulfills a critical community need for growth there adjacent to the university.”
He said the neighbors near the site had dropped their opposition in the past weeks.
“I’m going to hold my nose and vote for it,” said council member Patsy Kinsey, who said she was surprised the College Downs neighborhood had ceased their opposition. “I have a problem with anything this dense, because I think we’re going to have police problems.”
