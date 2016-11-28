What should Charlotte look like in the future? Now’s your chance to join the conversation

Charlotte is in the early stages of an effort to rewrite its zoning code and land-use policies, and while that might sound like a seriously snooze-inducing topic, the overhaul will have a major effect on what the city looks like and how it develops over the next decades.
Everything from the way new apartment buildings are designed to where fast-food restaurants with drive-thru windows would be allowed to how new bicycle lanes will be built is on the table. The city’s zoning code, which determines what is built where, hasn’t been through a total rewrite since 1992. Advocates hope the overhauled zoning code will encourage more walkable, mixed-use developments and streamline a rezoning and development process many feel has become bloated and unpredictable.
The city is opening up the process to input from the public, with a series of five workshops over the next several weeks to provide more information and gather feedback. Each workshop will cover the same material. You can get more information about the process online at https://charlotteudo.org/.
▪ South Workshop
Tuesday, November 29, 6-8 p.m.
Queens University Sports Complex
2229 Tyvola Rd., Charlotte, NC 28210
▪ Central Workshop
Friday, December 2, noon - 1 p.m.
Charlotte Mecklenburg Main Library
310 North Tryon St., Charlotte, NC 28202
▪ East Workshop
Thursday, December 8, 6-8 p.m.
Charlotte Museum of History
3500 Shamrock Dr, Charlotte, NC 28215
▪ West Workshop
Tuesday, December 13, 6-8 p.m.
Goodwill Opportunity Campus
5301 Wilkinson Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28208
▪ North Workshop
Thursday, December 15, 6-8 p.m.
The Oasis Shrine Auditorium
604 Doug Mayes Pl, Charlotte, NC 28262
