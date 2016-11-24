New affordable housing approved in north Charlotte

Charlotte City Council approved a plan Monday to build 144 units of affordable housing in north Charlotte, southwest of David Cox Road and West Sugar Creek Road.
The plan, from Charlotte-based developer Greenway Residential Development, covers a 12.3-acre site next to David Cox Elementary School. The site is currently vacant and wooded. City Council approved the plan with a unanimous vote.
The developer has committed to work with the city of Charlotte to provide apartments that will be affordable to people making 60 percent of the area’s median income. Greenway Residential Development builds and operates both affordable and market-rate housing, with a focus on the mid-Atlantic and Southeast. The company has 23 affordable housing developments, subsidized with tax credits, under construction or in operation in the Carolinas. Those developments total 1,648 units.
“That’s affordable housing,” said Mayor Jennifer Roberts.
