This contractor is opening a new regional office in Charlotte to take advantage of the building boom

Cleveland Construction recently opened a permanent Charlotte office, as the general contractor seeks to grow its business in the midst of the city’s building boom.
The Ohio-based company has been active in the Charlotte market for a decade. Now, it has a permanent local office in Ballantyne, at 14825 Ballantyne Village Way, from which it hopes to expand further.
The company has completed $150 million worth of projects in Charlotte, including the Hyatt Place uptown in 2013. Cleveland Construction is currently the general contractor for the dual-branded Marriott hotel atop the EpiCentre. The 22-story tower broke ground in October 2015, on the site of what was originally slated to be a 50-story condo tower before the 2008 crash and subsequent recession.
It’s a $52 million project, and Cleveland Construction opened a temporary office in Charlotte to oversee the building, with Vice President of Construction David Sawicki relocating from Obio. Now, Sawicki’s Charlotte post will be permanent.
“Having a big multiyear project like this enabled us to sustain an office here. This hotel has gotten us a lot of exposure in this market and opened the door to more regional projects,” said Sawicki, in a statement. “In order for Cleveland Construction Inc. to grow to the next level, we can’t do it all from Cleveland. We need to establish regional offices to build on our existing work, and Charlotte was a no-brainer because it’s one of the fastest growing regions in the country.”
In addition to Charlotte, Cleveland Construction is pursuing more expansion in the Southeast. The company is building the $46 million Arras in Asheville (a hotel and condo conversion of an 18-story tower) and an $18.5 million SpringHill Suites Marriott in Brentwood, Tenn.
Cleveland has 14 employees working in Charlotte, and plans to hire a dozen more over the next six months. Positions will include project managers, superintendents, a client development manager and administrative staff.
