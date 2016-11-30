What’s the status the planned hotel tower atop the Carolina Theatre uptown?

When the Foundation for the Carolinas announced plans in December 2015 to build a 20-story hotel atop the defunct Carolina Theatre uptown, they planned to start construction in mid-2016.
With the year winding down to a close, however, there hasn’t been much activity on the site, and no sign of full-scale construction or the planned renovation of the theater.
Foundation spokeswoman Tara Keener said the group is still raising funds for the project, and doesn’t have any additional updates to share right now. Valor Hospitality Partners, to which the foundation leased the theater’s air rights for the hotel, didn’t respond to a message seeking more information.
Including the five-story theater building, the planned project would total 25 stories. The hotel would have about 200 rooms, a rooftop bar and restaurant, spa and ballroom. Valor said in 2015 that it was planning to bring in a 4- or 5-star luxury operator for the property.
Charlotte City Council gave the theater to the foundation for $1 in 2012. The building dates to 1927 and closed in 1978. Since then, it’s been vacant and deteriorating inside.
Uptown’s hotel market is booming: There are five new hotels totaling 1,000 rooms under construction, and 1,500 more on the drawing board, including the Carolina Theatre project. And outside of uptown, another 2,200 hotel rooms have been announced or are under construction in Charlotte.
Ely Portillo: 704-358-5041, @ESPortillo
