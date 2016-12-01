Check out the latest renderings of Rea Farms, the new mega-development in south Charlotte

Charlotte developer Lincoln Harris is busy these days, with the former Charlotte Observer site, the River District and Capitol Towers in SouthPark all under development.
Now, the development firm has rolled out more marketing and a new website for Rea Farms, the company’s new project taking shape on Providence Road just south of Interstate 485. The 188-acre development – which used to be a defunct golf course – is one of a trio that’s reshaping the entire area (Waverly, with a Whole Foods, shops and hundreds of residences and Providence Farms, another mixed-use development, are underway right across the street).
Head to ReaFarmsVillage.com to check out renderings of the project, an updated site plan and more details on what’s coming when. For a quick refresher, the project will include:
▪ Up to 500,000 square feet of office space.
▪ 700 housing units (including 455 apartments by Woodfield Investments and single-family houses by CalAtlantic Homes).
▪ Up to 210,000 square feet of retail space, including a new Harris Teeter store.
▪ A Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools K-8 school and lifetime fitness gym.
