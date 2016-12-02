One little-discussed reason housing costs are rising in Charlotte

4:44 How will history remember Fidel Castro? Pause

1:27 Dolly Parton to help Tennessee fire victims

3:01 DA shows police evidence to explain "unanimous" decision not to charge Officer Vinson in Keith Lamont Scott death

14:57 Poetry, racism and hope with Donovan Livingston

1:19 Charlotte protesters chant, march and confront police after no charges filed against officer who killed Keith Lamont Scott

0:37 Warriors Stephen Curry

0:43 Panthers' Greg Olsen: Tired of comparisons to last season

1:22 Rep. Tricia Cotham

0:58 Fast food workers protesting in Charlotte