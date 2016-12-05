For south Charlotte’s newest apartment community, walkability is a big selling point

Off Providence Road just south of Interstate 485, a new apartment community is now complete, and the developers behind Solis Waverly are promoting the ability to walk to bars, restaurants and grocery stores as a major amenity – something that’s not the norm in south Charlotte.
Developed by Terwilliger Pappas, the 375-unit apartment community started leasing in May. Solis Waverly received a certificate of occupancy for its final units last week, and the community is now 36 percent leased.
The apartments are part of the Waverly mixed-use development by Childress Klein and Crosland Southeast. Anchored by a Whole Foods, an office building and dozens of shops and restaurants such as Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar, Ulta and Viva Chicken, Waverly is the first of three major mixed-use developments taking shape near the same intersection.
“It develops a sense of place” for an area that’s been largely suburban up to now, said Jeff Smith of Terwilliger Pappas. The Waverly site, like that of Lincoln Harris’ Rea Farms development and Crescent Communities’ Providence Farms, was vacant before construction started.
While the vast majority of people dropping by Whole Foods, eating at one of the restaurants or coming to work will likely drive to Waverly, the idea is that once you’re there you won’t have to get in your car again to get around. And residents at Solis Waverly will be able to get to the shopping, bars and restaurants across the street without driving. For now, there’s still a lot of red dirt at the adjacent shops and restaurants under construction, but they’re starting to open. Tex-Mex eatery Chuy’s has a grand opening set for next week.
“Walkable locations is a huge focus for Terwilliger Pappas,” said spokesman Burt Phillips. The company is also building Solis Southline, adjacent to the Blue Line light rail at South Boulevard and Remount Road, and recently opened Solis Dilworth at Kenilworth Avenue and Morehead Street. Solis Ballantyne, which recently opened on Bryan Farms Road, is the company’s most suburban apartment development in Charlotte, while Solis Sharon Square in SouthPark is also in a mixed-use development with a Whole Foods.
At Solis Waverly, a 570 square-foot studio starts at $895, a 679 square-foot, one-bedroom apartment starts at $1,153, while a 1,606 square-foot, three-bedroom unit goes for $2,588.
The 10-building development features a variety of units, including studios, garden-style buildings with garages underneath and carriage houses. Amenities include a playground, dog park, saltwater pool, gym with yoga classes (held outside in nice weather) a lounge and game room. Smith said the variety – and amenities such as the playground – are meant to attract a wide range of tenants.
Ely Portillo: 704-358-5041, @ESPortillo
Comments