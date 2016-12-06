Development

Coming to new mixed-use development: More self-storage

Ely Portillo

Public Storage has purchased a site in the Bryton development for a new self-storage facility.

Bryton Town Center sold the 1.7-acre site to Public Storage for $1 million. Brokers Frank McCleneghan and Mason Adams of Piedmont Properties/CORFAC International represented the buyer.

“Public Storage liked the site because of its proximity to Walmart, Hendrick Auto Mall, and I-485,” McLeneghan said. The company plans to build a multistory, fully enclosed self-storage facility.

Powered in part by the city’s surge in new residents and apartments, self-storage facilities are experiencing a boom in Charlotte, with dozens of projects in the works or under construction.

