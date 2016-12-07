Coming to northwest Charlotte: More self-storage

Self-storage facilities are undergoing a major boom in Charlotte, powered by the city’s growing population and surging apartment market, and it seems there’s another development in the works.
According to a rezoning petition filed recently with the city, a developer is planning to build up to 100,000 square feet of self-storage at Old Plank Road and Brookshire Boulevard. The 6-acre site is currently vacant.
A site plan filed with the rezoning petition shows the self-storage laid out in 10 buildings, including a small office in one building on Old Plank Road. The site would include air-conditioned and non-air conditioned storage units, but no outside storage. Charlotte City Council will hold a hearing and vote on the plan in the coming months.
On Tuesday, Public Storage wrapped up its purchase of a site in Huntersville’s Bryton development for a new self-storage facility. That’s in addition to new self-storage planned or under construction just north of uptown on College Street, just east of uptown, on 10th Street and Central Avenue, on West Morehead Street in uptown and near new houses and upscale stores at Prosperity Church Road and Interstate 485.
And there’s more self-storage planned in South End, at Nations Ford and Tyvola roads and Seventh Street uptown, among other sites.
You can read some more about what’s behind the boom here, in a story I wrote earlier this year. What do you think: Do we have too much self-storage coming, or do we need more?
