Want to see better architecture in Charlotte? There’s a forum for that Tuesday

A free forum Tuesday evening in Charlotte will highlight possibilities for more thoughtful architecture in the city.
Presented as part of the Civic by Design series, the event is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Dec. 13 at the Levine Museum of the New South in uptown. The program will feature Patrick Lemmon, a builder who worked for the Hope for Architecture program before starting his own firm in the Carolinas.
Hope for Architecture bills itself as a builder “Subverting our disposable culture with an act of permanence.”
Here’s a description of the Oklahoma-based company: “Call it an experiment—an attempt to subvert our disposable culture with an act of permanence. The HFA model couples old technologies with new systems of building to establish faux-free, energy efficient expressions of our built environment with millennial potential. We’ve adopted the long-view in regard to the future. We are convicted by what this means for Architecture, conservation, and our identity as a people.”
Tuesday’s forum will cover, according to Civic by Design organizer Tom Low:
1. Address major concerns with conventional building methodology.
2. An overview of traditional structural masonry and thermal mass.
3. Hear about Clay Chapman and the beginnings of Hope for Architecture.
4. Examine the HFA mission and its building methodology.
Parking is free at the Seventh Street public deck next to the museum.
