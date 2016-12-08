IT firm moving 1,500 jobs to Indian Land, south of Charlotte

A Texas-based information technology company said Thursday that it’s building a new global headquarters in Lancaster County, S.C., a move that will bring 1,500 new jobs and a $41 million investment.
As part of the move, the company will be relocating employees from a Charlotte office on Arco Corporate Drive, a move that’s expected to start in December 2017. The company employs about 100 in Charlotte.
The new facility will be located in the Bailes Ridge Business Center, a corporate park built to encourage development in upstate South Carolina. It’s located off S.C. 160 at Old Bailes Road in Indian Land.
The new, 150,000 square foot building, with construction already underway, will host corporate offices and a global contact center, the company said. State job tax credits have been approved to help lure the company, but the total amount was not immediately available. The incentives award includes a $1 million grant from South Carolina’s Rural Infrastructure Fund to help offset the costs of the new office.
CompuCom will hire the workers over the next five to seven years, the company said. Hiring is set to start immediately.
“This is an exciting new chapter in CompuCom’s journey,” said CompuCom CEO Dan Stone, in a statement. “As we develop innovative, next-generation services and solutions, this location will bring together our product and service development teams in one site, enabling them to closely partner with our senior leadership team – ultimately, to enhance the end-user experience for our clients.”
South Carolina economic development officials said the jobs announcement is a major victory for Lancaster County. CompuCom has 11,500 worldwide and provides IT infrastructure services to other companies.
“Our state excels, not only in manufacturing and agribusiness, but also it is increasingly a top choice for corporate headquarters and the technology sector,” said South Carolina Secretary of Commerce Bobby Hitt. “CompuCom joins an ever-growing community of tech businesses that call South Carolina home, and we look forward to watching them grow in Lancaster County for years to come.”
Foundry Commercial represented CompuCom in the building lease, while Womble Carlyle served as the tax incentive consultant. A joint venture of The Keith Corporation and MPV Properties is developing the new building.
South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, set to join the Trump administration as ambassador to the United Nations soon, said the company’s move is “extremely important to our state.”
“We could not be more excited to welcome this fantastic company to the South Carolina family,” said Haley.
