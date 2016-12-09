Here’s what the new construction fencing at Kenilworth and Morehead is for

Construction is underway on a major new medical facility at the intersection at Kenilworth Avenue and Morehead Street, continuing the area’s rapid redevelopment.
It’s the third corner of that intersection to see a new project: Across Kenilworth, the Solis Dilworth apartments are now open, and the Lincoln at Dilworth apartments are under construction on the other side of Morehead. The Ascension Lutheran Church is the only structure still left from five years ago, at the fourth corner.
Carolinas HealthCare System announced the new facility, a $125 million expansion of the Levine Cancer Institute, in March. The institute’s doctors and nurses are seeing 15,000 newly diagnosed cancer patients each year, prompting the expansion. CHS broke ground on the project last week.
The new facility will be a seven-story, 260,000 square foot building, connected by an above-ground walkway to the original six-story Levine Cancer Institute. The site is currently vacant and partially used for surface parking.
Construction fencing has gone up around the new site, which will provide more space for oncology practices, outpatient infusion therapies and specialty pharmacy services.
Ely Portillo: 704-358-5041, @ESPortillo
Comments