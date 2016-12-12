This group is looking to build affordable housing for senior citizens off North Tryon Street

A non-profit developer is seeking to build affordable housing for senior citizens off North Tryon Street, near the path of the Blue Line light rail extension, according to rezoning documents filed recently with the city.
The 3.7-acre site at 120 Bingham Drive, near Eastway Drive and North Tryon Street, is currently vacant and owned by Habitat for Humanity of Charlotte According to the rezoning petition filed in late November, Habitat for Humanity would partner with Charlotte-based, non-profit affordable housing developer Mosaic Development Group (until recently named The Affordable Housing Group) on the project.
Phil Prince, Habitat spokesman, said the group would sell the site to Mosaic Development Group for the multifamily building, and would retain the option to build townhouses on a portion of the land.
The plan would include:
▪ 60 units of multifamily housing, in a three-story building, reserved for people 55 and older. The apartments would be rented to people with 60 percent or less of the area’s median income.
▪ Five townhouses, which would not be age-restricted.
A Mosaic Development Group representative declined to share more details, saying the company wants to present the plans to the community first. Charlotte City Council will hold a hearing and vote on the proposal in the coming months.
Ely Portillo
