A new ‘creative’ office building is coming to a rapidly changing corner of South End

Another new office building is set to break ground soon in South End, adding to an influx of mid-size projects targeting creative tenants.
Vision Ventures is developing 2100 South Tryon, a four-story building on what’s now vacant land at Tryon and West Tremont Avenue. The building will total 83,000 square feet, and will include ground-floor retail space.
“This high-energy corridor is exploding with activity,” added Barry Fabyan, executive vice president of agency leasing with JLL, which is leasing . “The location and office design make this project a home run.”
You can see more information online at http://www.2100southtryon.com. Groundbreaking and completion dates for the project weren’t immediately available, a spokesperson said.
“2100 South Tryon is an amenity-rich project in an attractive location for Charlotte’s millennials and creative tenants,” said Ted Hill, vice president with Vision Ventures, in a statement. BB+M Architecture is the architect for the project.
The 2.2-acre site is next to Brookhill Village, a privately owned, low-income housing project that’s being partially demolished. The federal government initiated proceedings to seize Brookhill Village in October because of allegations of repeated drug sales from the property. It’s across the street from the recently shuttered Tremont Music Hall, a longtime local venue for bands that shut down in December 2015.
The intersection is set to change rapidly. In July, Charlotte City Council approved plans by Pollack Shores to build 350 new apartments across Tryon Street, on a stretch of Tremont Avenue that’s currently occupied by warehouses. At the other corner of the intersection, directly across from the Pollack Shores site, developers are planning 104 new apartments, as well as retail and restaurant space.
