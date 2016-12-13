Construction set to start soon on new Scaleybark development

Pappas Properties said construction will start soon on the first phase of its long-planned Scaleybark Station development next to the light rail, on a prominent site that’s sat vacant as South End booms.
The company, along with its partner Cherokee, closed on the sale of a portion of the site to Pulte Homes for $4.2 million earlier this month. Pulte is planning to build 58 townhouses as part of the first phase. The site Pulte purchased is a portion of an 8-acre parcel on the northern part of the planned development, adjacent to Clanton Road.
In addition to the residential development by Pulte, Pappas Properties plans to start work on the site’s first commercial development. That will include 16,000 square feet of retail space, fronting South Boulevard in front of the townhouses. Two restaurants have signed letters of intent for that space, Pappas Properties said, though the company didn’t reveal their names.
The company also plans to start construction immediately on an extension of Tryclan Drive through the site from Dewitt Lane, to connect South Tryon Street and South Boulevard. A second phase of the project is set to break ground in 2017, Pappas Properties said.
The site is next to the Blue Line, which has spurred intense development through South End over the past decade. Ultimately, the planned Scaleybark Station development includes up to 440 apartments, up to 450,00 square feet of office space, a 125-room hotel, a 37,000-square foot retail anchor and a mixed-use building with up to 60,000 square feet of additional office and retail space.
That’s in addition to the first phase, with the townhouses and 16,000 square feet of retail. You can see a full site plan and sales brochure with more information online here.
Scaleybark Partners, led by Peter Pappas, was selected by the city to develop the site in 2007. To read some more details about the history of the project, check out this 2014 story by my colleague Eric Frazier: "Hot South End market could boost stalled project near Scaleybark station."
Ely Portillo: 704-358-5041, @ESPortillo
