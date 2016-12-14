Obsessions over South End branding are starting to annoy other neighborhoods

0:27 New neighborhood signs for Villa Heights Pause

2:26 Tour of the new 300 South Tryon project

1:06 Clayton Wilcox named CMS superintendent

11:59 Governor Pat McCrory explains reasoning for special session

0:43 McCrory enters Trump Tower for meeting with Donald Trump

0:41 Equality NC, HRC celebrate Gov. McCrory's defeat

3:01 DA shows police evidence to explain "unanimous" decision not to charge Officer Vinson in Keith Lamont Scott death

1:51 Santa Cam's Surprise Sleigh

1:03 Independence High basketball taking Mannequin Challenge