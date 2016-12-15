‘Village at Concord Mills’ proposed for northeast Charlotte outerbelt area

5:49 Fayetteville police rescue woman and child from car trapped in flood waters live on Facebook Pause

0:41 Equality NC, HRC celebrate Gov. McCrory's defeat

2:29 Mecklenburg DA presents awards to civilians and law enforcement

3:27 Legislators call second special session – but unclear on topics to be addressed

1:03 Independence High basketball taking Mannequin Challenge

1:26 Lumberton residents use canoes and kayaks to check on properties, pets

0:58 Fast food workers protesting in Charlotte

16:21 Breaking down the Wake Forest football scandal

1:06 Clayton Wilcox named CMS superintendent