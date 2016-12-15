‘Village at Concord Mills’ proposed for northeast Charlotte outerbelt area

Preliminary paperwork filed with the city of Charlotte shows there could be a new apartment development coming to the northeast corner of the city, almost at the Cabarrus County line.
A plan for “The Village at Concord Mills,” as the project is called, shows 322 apartment units on a site that’s about 25 acres on Mallard Creek Road. It’s just north of the interchange with recently completed Interestate 485. The site is currently vacant and wooded, but it’s in an area people have been predicting will grow rapidly now that the outerbelt around Charlotte is complete.
The plans call for a private street network and a possible retail center with a gym as well as the apartments.
The documents don’t say who’s behind the project, and the landscape architects and civil engineers couldn’t be reached for more information. The land is owned by a family trust based in South Carolina.
Ely Portillo: 704-358-5041, @ESPortillo
