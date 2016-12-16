There’s a new hotel option open near Charlotte’s airport

A new 204-room hotel is now open on West Tyvola Road, southeast of Charlotte Douglas International Airport.
The $25 million, dual-branded Residence Inn & Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott was developed by Raleigh-based MJM Group and is owned by Novus Development LLC, which bought the 2.9-acre site in 2014 for $2.5 million. Midas Hospitality is managing the hotel.
The hotel includes a 113-room Residence Inn by Marriott and a 91-room Fairfield Inn & Suites. Joint amenities include an outdoor swimming pool, a gym and 2,250 square feet of meeting space.
“The dual-brand concept, backed by one of the industry’s best brand Marriott, will serve both the extended stay and transient customers in the Charlotte airport market,” said Kurt Furlong, Midas Hospitality’s principal, in a statement.
The hotel is at the City Park development, developed on the former Charlotte Coliseum site. The Coliseum was leveled in 2007, but the development has lagged since then. Now, in addition to the hotel, new apartments and houses for sale by Ryan Homes are open on at City Park.
Ely Portillo: 704-358-5041, @ESPortillo
Comments