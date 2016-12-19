Convenience store chain doubles its corporate office space in Charlotte

Circle K is doubling its regional corporate office space in Charlotte, as the company expands and rebrands its portfolio of convenience stores.
The company has leased about 20,000 square feet of space at Three Coliseum Centre, off Billy Graham Parkway near Charlotte Douglas International Airport, brokerage firm JLL said Monday.
“The new location will better reflect Circle K’s stature as a leading convenience store operator in the United States,” said JLL Executive Vice President Bryan White, who represented Circle K along with managing director Jim Thorp. “The larger space also will accommodate the company’s fast-growing work force.”
Circle K is owned by Canadian company Couche-Tard. In 2014, Couche-Tard acquired Cary-based The Pantry, which operated Kangaroo Express stores, for $860 million.
The company recently acquired CST Brands Inc., and is rebranding that company’s Corner Store locations as Circle K stores. The company is planning an “aggressive” growth strategy over the next few years, and picked its new regional office space for its central location and proximity to Charlotte’s airport.
Cushman & Wakefield Senior Vice President Joe Franco represented landlord America’s Capital Partners in the deal.
Ely Portillo: 704-358-5041, @ESPortillo
Comments