5-story project coming to the Blue Line extension north of uptown

Charlotte City Council approved a new apartment development on Monday that will bring more rentals to the soon-to-boom Blue Line light rail extension just north of uptown.
The project is a boutique apartment development with 40 units, planned for a small, 0.7-acre triangular parcel on the west side of North Brevard Street between Faison Avenue and East 33rd Street. Charlotte-based Gateway Communities owns the site, which is currently zoned for industrial use, next to the Yards at NoDa and Highland Mill Lofts apartments.
The approved building, along the planned light rail trail, would be up to five stories and would include a parking garage. Planning staff supported the development, which was approved unanimously. Construction will likely start in early 2018 if the project is approved.
The Blue Line extension is set to open in August 2017, a 9.2-mile stretch of rail connecting uptown to UNC-Charlotte. The $1.2 billion project is expected to spur a development boom similar to what’s taken place in South End over the past decade. There are early signs it may be working: There are about 2,000 new apartment units planned or under construction along the Blue Line extension between uptown and 36th Street in NoDa.
Ely Portillo: 704-358-5041, @ESPortillo
