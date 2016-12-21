New development south of Northlake Mall gets the green light

Charlotte City Council has voted to approve a new development south of Northlake Mall that will bring hundreds of apartments to the area.
Brookline Residential is planning to build up to 235 apartments on 14.2 acres of wooded land on the west side of Reames Road, between Lakeview Road and Auston Crossing Drive. The plan includes 374 parking spaces, mostly on surface lots.
The site is across from the recently completed Residences at Brookline, an apartment development that includes 320 units. The development was orignally planned to be a “gated upper end neighborhood” in 2006, according to the developers, before the real estate market collapsed. Nine houses were built, but only four were sold before the development went into foreclosure.
The developers cut the number of units they were going to seeking approval to build from 260 after planning staff raised concerns about the project’s density.
Despite the reduction, staff still recommended City Council vote against the plan. “The requested density exceeds what is recommended by the area plan and the proposed multi-family development is out of character with the existing single family residential zoning and uses along Reames Road,” staff wrote in their analysis. City Council voted unanimously in favor of the project, however.
