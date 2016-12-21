Charlotte Chamber: ‘It is not known if there are enough votes to repeal’ HB2

The Charlotte Chamber on Wednesday put out an “urgent” message asking supporters to contact their state legislators and push for the repeal of House Bill 2, the state’s controversial LGBT law.
Chamber CEO Bob Morgan said it’s unclear if the repeal has enough support to pass the state house and senate.
“This morning the Charlotte City Council approved a full and clean repeal of their non-discrimination ordinance that led to the state's approval of HB2, a bill that has caused serious economic damage to our economy and to the perception of our state. The legislature is in special session at this moment. It is not known if there are enough votes to repeal,” Morgan wrote in a statement.
The Chamber is urging people to call “any members of the legislature that you know to ask them to support the repeal of HB2.”
The last-minute push came shortly after 12:30 p.m., with state lawmakers in Raleigh meeting to consider repealing the controversial law. Earlier Wednesday, in a frenetic and hastily called emergency meeting, Charlotte City Council repealed its non-discrimination measures passed in February.
City Council repealed the most controversial parts of the non-discrimination ordinance Monday (those that pertained to restrooms and locker rooms) but left in place nondiscrimination rules for city vendors and contractors. Those rules weren’t impacted by HB2, the city said, and so didn’t need to be repealed to fulfill the city’s side of a mutual repeal agreement. But some members of the Republican-led General Assembly were incensed at the omission, and the fate of the HB2 repeal remained unclear Wednesday afternoon.
Ely Portillo
