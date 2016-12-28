More industrial buildings are headed to fast-growing Steele Creek

Charlotte’s fast-growing southwest corner is set to get a major industrial development, with two development planning firms partnering to build two large new warehouses on Steele Creek Road.
The development by Foundry Commercial and Thackeray Partners is planned for 25 acres on Ed Brown Road and Steele Creek Road, and will have access from both streets. Called SteelePoint, it will include both a 250,000-square-foot and a 117,000-square-foot warehouse, to accommodate either one or multiple tenants.
A Foundry-affiliated entity bought 25 acres for about $2.6 million, in a deal that closed Dec. 20, according to property records. The site is near Westinghouse Boulevard, which is already home to large industrial developments in Steele Creek. The land is currently vacant and mostly wooded.
“The site has an ‘infill’ feel given the location, access and dense surrounding development,” said Bill Simmerville, managing director and principal at Foundry, in a statement.
Steele Creek is booming, with hundreds of new apartments and houses planned or underway up Steele Creek Road at Brown Grier Road spurring increased worries about traffic and congestion. The Berewick master-planned development and Charlotte Premium Outlets have brought thousands of new residents and visitors, while further north, the future River District is set to transform nearly 1,400 acres into the city’s biggest new development.
